iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

