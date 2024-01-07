iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.47

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $23.97. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 33,922 shares.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.