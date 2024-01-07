iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.47

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $23.97. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 33,922 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,075,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

