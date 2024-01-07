iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Purchased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,172,000 after buying an additional 26,493,497 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,161,000 after buying an additional 13,665,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after buying an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,038,000.

IQLT opened at $36.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

