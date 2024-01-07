iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.78

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and traded as high as $30.84. iShares MSCI Spain ETF shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 118,279 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Spain ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 858,461 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 4,047.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 533,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,591,000 after acquiring an additional 520,946 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 17,734 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

