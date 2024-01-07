iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

