iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Paul Damon & Associates Inc.

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 6.4% of Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $9,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IWY opened at $170.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.98. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $117.31 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

