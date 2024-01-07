iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $118.05 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.