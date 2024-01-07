iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the second quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

