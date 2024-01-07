iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,886,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $220.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $168.48 and a 12-month high of $224.48.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

