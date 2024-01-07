iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.56 and a one year high of $175.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

