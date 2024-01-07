iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 18,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. The stock had a trading volume of 392,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,293. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

