iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. 1,963,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

