iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,208.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $98.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

