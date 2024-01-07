iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Merchants Corp owned 0.23% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.62. 551,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,788. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.18.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

