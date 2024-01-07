JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on JD.com from $64.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 110.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,534,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,045 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,889,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 15.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,277,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $26.68 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $65.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.60.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

