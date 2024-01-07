Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AZN

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.