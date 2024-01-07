Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 42.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,178,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,566 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 144.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ABEV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABEV

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.