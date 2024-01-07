Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.6% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LLY opened at $618.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $636.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.35. The stock has a market cap of $587.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

