Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $49.33

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and traded as low as $48.29. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $48.51, with a volume of 3,443 shares.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

