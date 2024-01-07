JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $41.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair raised JFrog from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised JFrog from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.18.

JFrog Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 0.85. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,273,663 shares in the company, valued at $121,874,351.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $833,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,054,432 shares in the company, valued at $120,346,025.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,059,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,273,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,874,351.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470,803 shares of company stock worth $14,587,070. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 5,022,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,937,000 after acquiring an additional 168,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,261,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,067,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,279,000 after acquiring an additional 192,050 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

