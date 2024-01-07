JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Position Cut by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 60.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $156,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52.

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

