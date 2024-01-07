JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

