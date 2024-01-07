Juan C. Jaen Sells 6,975 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,414,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RCUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

