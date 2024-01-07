Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $3.60 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JMIA opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 852.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.