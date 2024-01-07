Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 314.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,086 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Kanzhun worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kanzhun by 423.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 40.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,391 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Shares of BZ stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $15.23. 1,610,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,526. Kanzhun Limited has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.11 million. Research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

