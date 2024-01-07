Keeler THomas Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,690 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $171.63. 336,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,205. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

