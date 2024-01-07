Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Textron stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,870. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

