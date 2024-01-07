Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.8% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.91. 2,290,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The stock has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $246.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

