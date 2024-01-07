Keeler THomas Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,737 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $713,162.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 857,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,735. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.66. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

