Keeler THomas Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keeler THomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. 12,261,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,875,952. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.