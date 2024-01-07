Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 179 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. 598,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.79. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

