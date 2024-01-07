Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 174,085 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,656 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

