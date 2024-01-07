Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2024

Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALFFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. Keeler THomas Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after acquiring an additional 256,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after acquiring an additional 174,085 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:CALF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,807,656 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.