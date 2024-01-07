Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.79. 1,170,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $105.91.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,723. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

