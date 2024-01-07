Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Kestrel Gold shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 27,000 shares changing hands.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.

Kestrel Gold Company Profile

Kestrel Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Grabben and Sixtymile properties located in the Tintina Gold Belt; and the QCM property located in northern British Columbia.

