Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

Kirkland’s stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.24.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $116.37 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

