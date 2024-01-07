Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $8.98. Klabin shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 21,501 shares.
Klabin Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.
Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Klabin Cuts Dividend
Klabin Company Profile
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.
