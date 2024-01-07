Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.27 and traded as low as $8.98. Klabin shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 21,501 shares.

Klabin Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $901.70 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Klabin S.A. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Cuts Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine) and fluff, and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, Kraft paper, and recycled paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.