Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

