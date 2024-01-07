L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $205.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.25 and a twelve month high of $219.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

View Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.