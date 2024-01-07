Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.58

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.58 and traded as high as $26.82. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $26.24, with a volume of 37,622 shares.

Separately, Nomura upgraded Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

