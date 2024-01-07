LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00.

LIAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LianBio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. LianBio has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $450.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that LianBio will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,822,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 695,979 shares in the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 128,867 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 150,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LianBio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 723,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

