Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.35. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 754,350 shares traded.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 33.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,159,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 537,323 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,302,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 27,957.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 156,558 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

