Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.23

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $6.35. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 754,350 shares traded.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.23.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
