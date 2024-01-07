Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,009 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Linde worth $107,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 0.1 %

LIN opened at $409.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a one year low of $307.57 and a one year high of $434.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.79.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.