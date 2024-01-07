Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Lithium Americas worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1,549.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.95.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,208. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

