Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives $37.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.53. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.84.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,448.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,473.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,800 over the last three months. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

