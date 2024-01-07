LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of LL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in LL Flooring during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in LL Flooring by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LL Flooring by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 142,894 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

