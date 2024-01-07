LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
LL Flooring Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of LL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.85 million during the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LL Flooring
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for LL Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LL Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.