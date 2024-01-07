Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $484.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $483.57.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $449.08 and its 200 day moving average is $444.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.