Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE LMT opened at $456.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $483.57.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
