Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Stock Down 0.3 %

LOGI stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.44.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.