Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 104,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,947,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 617,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $128,327,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $212.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.38.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

