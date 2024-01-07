Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,577,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

